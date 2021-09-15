Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 4,400 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $16,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,036,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $436.63 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $202.17 and a 1 year high of $444.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $413.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.14.

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,635.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $210,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,746,043.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,416 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

