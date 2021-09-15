Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FirstService were worth $20,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FirstService by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FirstService by 362.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 47,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in FirstService by 27.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,827,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FSV opened at $182.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $191.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.34.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.