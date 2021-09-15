Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $14,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 362,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,667,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,863,000 after acquiring an additional 39,777 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSI stock opened at $240.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $149.81 and a one year high of $246.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.60.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

