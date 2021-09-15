Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Short Interest Update

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the August 15th total of 42,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Slam during the second quarter valued at about $194,000.

SLAM stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Slam has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

