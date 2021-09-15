Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) Shares Up 1.6%

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) shot up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.79 and last traded at C$9.60. 30,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 84,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.45.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.67. The stock has a market cap of C$393.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08.

Slate Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:SRT.UN)

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.4 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's conservative payout ratio, together with its diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants, provides a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Slate Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.