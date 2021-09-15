SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,575 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 81.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after buying an additional 1,327,822 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 48.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after buying an additional 706,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,045,000 after buying an additional 103,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after buying an additional 1,073,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 45.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,264,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,701,000 after buying an additional 395,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

NYSE SM opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

