SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Trading 13.2% Higher

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) shares traded up 13.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.83. 265,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,385,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

