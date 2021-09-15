Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 657.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,220,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,993 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,242,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 684,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,188,000 after purchasing an additional 48,216 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 373,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,227,000 after purchasing an additional 249,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

MDYV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.12. The company had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,918. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.59.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.