Smith Anglin Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $6.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $751.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,276,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.30 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $695.20 and its 200 day moving average is $668.15. The company has a market cap of $743.55 billion, a PE ratio of 391.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

