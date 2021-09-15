Smith Anglin Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 16,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 50,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.60. 1,163,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,756,586. The stock has a market cap of $197.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

