Smith Anglin Financial LLC Purchases 5,459 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $449.28. 332,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,261,314. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $456.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $444.31 and a 200-day moving average of $423.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.