Smith Anglin Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.78. 267,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,162,064. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.78) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.