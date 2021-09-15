Smith Moore & CO. Buys 502 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15,082.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 25,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

Shares of ETN opened at $156.30 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $171.32. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

