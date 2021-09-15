Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.12 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 508,477 shares of company stock worth $40,210,412. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

NYSE:BX opened at $130.60 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $132.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.