Smith Moore & CO. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $95.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

