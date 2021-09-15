Smith Moore & CO. Reduces Position in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,553 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.85% of Merida Merger Corp. I worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 659,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCMJ opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. Merida Merger Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

