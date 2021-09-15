Smith Moore & CO. Sells 33 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.18.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $590.85 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $621.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $598.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

