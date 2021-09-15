Smith Moore & CO. Sells 375 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in The Hershey by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 308,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,814,000 after purchasing an additional 179,126 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $699,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSY opened at $174.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.85 and a 200 day moving average of $169.43. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 57.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,010 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

