Smith Moore & CO. Takes $705,000 Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 71.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 70.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.26. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.