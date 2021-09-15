Smith Moore & CO. Takes Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $18,236,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 38.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,567,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,182 shares in the last quarter. Baymount Management LP acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $15,804,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,081,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 113.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,482,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 789,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.