SnowSwap (SNOW) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $6.29 or 0.00013049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $12,610.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00075374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00126028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.09 or 0.00176486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.52 or 0.07285034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,050.32 or 0.99657165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.21 or 0.00890196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002828 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.