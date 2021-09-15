Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the August 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 517,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:SRNGU opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNGU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $119,609,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $51,161,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $43,048,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,202,000. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,890,000.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.