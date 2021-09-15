SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SoFi Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.83.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.41. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CFO Christopher Lapointe bought 3,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,367.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,553,732.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

