South State Corp Trims Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

South State Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $267.22 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

