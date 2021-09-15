Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 112.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

