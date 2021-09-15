SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Tops $0.0653 on Exchanges

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $509,755.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00075760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00126670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.46 or 0.00177220 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.69 or 0.07286084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,030.63 or 0.99597533 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.10 or 0.00902228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002830 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.