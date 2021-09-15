Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.74

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.74 and traded as low as C$4.27. Spartan Delta shares last traded at C$4.43, with a volume of 148,619 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on SDE shares. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.44.

The company has a market cap of C$507.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

