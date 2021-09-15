SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stake Trimmed by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 2.8% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KWB Wealth owned 0.37% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $14,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $122,366,000. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,311,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 884,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,549,000 after purchasing an additional 422,064 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 479,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,298,000 after purchasing an additional 245,317 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3,210.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 159,583 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.94. 572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,511. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.69. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.