SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 932,305 shares.The stock last traded at $491.25 and had previously closed at $490.09.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

