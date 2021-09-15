Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will post $726.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $718.60 million to $734.29 million. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

NYSE:SPB traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.85. The stock had a trading volume of 564,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,197. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average is $85.34. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $54.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,885,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,389,000 after acquiring an additional 94,179 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 19.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 314,081 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 19.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,302,000 after acquiring an additional 295,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 849,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,226,000 after acquiring an additional 37,098 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.