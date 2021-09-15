Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.81 Million

Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will post sales of $150.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.70 million and the lowest is $139.03 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $112.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $594.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $551.97 million to $632.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $653.84 million, with estimates ranging from $584.90 million to $729.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRC stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.91. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $52.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.