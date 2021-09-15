Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,095,000 after buying an additional 976,318 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,843,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,369,000 after purchasing an additional 33,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,043,000 after purchasing an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,690,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,836,000 after acquiring an additional 58,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,384,000 after acquiring an additional 51,499 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.26.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

