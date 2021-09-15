Splinterlands Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00076180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00127453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.48 or 0.00178377 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.13 or 0.07272814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,920.85 or 1.00001850 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.45 or 0.00875314 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

