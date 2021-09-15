Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operating segments consists of Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication and Merchandising. Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale and operation of digital entertainment contents. Amusement segment provides the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of amusement equipment as well as conducts the planning, development and distribution of arcade game machines. Publishing segment provides comic magazines, comics and game related printed books including game strategy books are published by the square enix group. Merchandising segment includes the planning, production, distribution and licensing of derivative products related to the groups original intellectual property as well as third-party IPs. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Square Enix alerts:

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Square Enix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SQNXF opened at $63.00 on Friday. Square Enix has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $68.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $809.49 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Square Enix will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square Enix (SQNXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.