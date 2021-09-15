SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, September 17th

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) shares are going to split before the market opens on Friday, September 17th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, September 17th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, September 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ SRAX opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. SRAX has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $135.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.93.
SRAX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Dawson James raised their price objective on SRAX from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.
About SRAX
SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.
Featured Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.