SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, September 17th

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) shares are going to split before the market opens on Friday, September 17th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, September 17th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. SRAX has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $135.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.93.

SRAX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Dawson James raised their price objective on SRAX from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAX. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SRAX during the 1st quarter valued at $3,437,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SRAX by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 411,468 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SRAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SRAX by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 131,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in SRAX by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

