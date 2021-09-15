Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.80

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92.80 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 92.04 ($1.20), with a volume of 61382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.60 ($1.17).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Staffline Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.42.

About Staffline Group (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

