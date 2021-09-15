State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,640 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Best Buy worth $36,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Best Buy stock opened at $110.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.