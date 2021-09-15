State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $42,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,842 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.38.

In other news, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $27,256,835. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $614.00 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $453.76 and a one year high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $621.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.