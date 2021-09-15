State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,695 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $35,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Raymond James raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

ODFL stock opened at $288.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $304.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.46.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.