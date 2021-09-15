Step Finance (STEP) Achieves Market Cap of $4.57 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Step Finance has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and $20.48 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002403 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00076252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00122489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00182138 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,451.05 or 0.99867001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.08 or 0.07107502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.57 or 0.00868313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

