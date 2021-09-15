Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Short Interest Up 245.4% in August

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 245.4% from the August 15th total of 929,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $28.66.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

