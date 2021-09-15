Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,115% compared to the average daily volume of 384 call options.

Five9 stock opened at $167.99 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 52 week low of $116.93 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.60 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.19.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.65.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,363. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 115.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.