Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SYBT opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.23. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $57.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Donna L. Heitzman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $273,746. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $192,483.39. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,039 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.