Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 28,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,538,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,727,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,912,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,611,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,463,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.