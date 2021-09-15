Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at $49,632,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth about $16,012,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth about $15,455,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of QSI opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

