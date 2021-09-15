Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $183,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPE. Loop Capital raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

