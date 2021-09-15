Studio Retail Group plc (LON:STU) Insider Stuart Caldwell Sells 17,828 Shares of Stock

Studio Retail Group plc (LON:STU) insider Stuart Caldwell sold 17,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46), for a total transaction of £47,244.20 ($61,724.85).

Shares of STU opened at GBX 262 ($3.42) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.14. The stock has a market cap of £227.97 million and a PE ratio of 10.65. Studio Retail Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 216 ($2.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 319 ($4.17). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 283.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 280.61.

About Studio Retail Group

Studio Retail Group plc operates as a digital value retailer in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Studio and Education. Its Studio segment engages in the sale of various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through a combination of direct marketing and online via the studio.co.uk and ace.co.uk Websites.

