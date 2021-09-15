Studio Retail Group plc (LON:STU) Insider Stuart Caldwell Sells 17,828 Shares of Stock

Studio Retail Group plc (LON:STU) insider Stuart Caldwell sold 17,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46), for a total transaction of £47,244.20 ($61,724.85).
Shares of STU opened at GBX 262 ($3.42) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.14. The stock has a market cap of £227.97 million and a PE ratio of 10.65. Studio Retail Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 216 ($2.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 319 ($4.17). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 283.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 280.61.
About Studio Retail Group
