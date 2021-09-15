Sudhanshu Chhabra Sells 46,060 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Stock

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 46,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $2,907,767.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RXN opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average is $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rexnord by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75,726 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth $5,496,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth $1,001,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,209,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,561,000 after buying an additional 1,036,387 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

