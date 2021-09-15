Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) Short Interest Up 1,750.0% in August

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SMIHU stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $980,000.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.