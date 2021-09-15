Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Update

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the August 15th total of 658,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Wireless Technologies by 251.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 277,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter worth about $606,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 133.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 64,698 shares in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WISA stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -0.40. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.82% and a negative net margin of 304.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

